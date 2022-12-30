Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake voted Union Player of the Year

Philadelphia Union News

Andre Blake named 2022 Player of the Year

It was a tight battle between Andre Blake and Daniel Gazdag for the 2022 Player of the Year but after all the votes were counted from the Union faithful, Dre claimed the title!

MLS News

Sounders acquire Héber in trade with NYCFC

The Sounders are giving up $200,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money, $200,000 in 2024 GAM and potentially $150,000 more if certain performance metrics are met. The 31-year-old no longer occupies an international roster spot, is signed through 2023 and has an option for 2024.

Vancouver Whitecaps extend loan of Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza EC

In total, Alexandre managed just 20 appearances for Vancouver across all competitions - including 19 in MLS - registering one assist and picking up a winner’s medal in the 2022 Canadian Championship.

Rest of the World News

Pele, king of ‘beautiful game,’ dies at 82

He had been hospitalised for the past month with multiple ailments. Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3:27 p.m. “due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition.”

Russia considering UEFA exit, move to AFC

All Russian clubs and national teams were suspended from competitive football by FIFA and UEFA in February after the invasion of Ukraine and, with the conflict ongoing, the suspension remains in place.