Brotherly Game Daily Links: Round of 16 set at 2022 World Cup

World Cup News

World Cup Rewind: Switzerland, South Korea advances, Uruguay eliminated, and more

The Swiss joined Brazil as Group G’s qualified teams after eliminating Serbia by a 3-2 scoreline. finishing as runner-up to the Brazilians. Gregor Kobel made two saves in the victory for Switzerland, setting it up for a Round of 16 clash with Portugal.

Japan rally past Spain as both sides reach round of 16

Japan staged a heroic comeback against Spain to win 2-1 and book their place in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Croatia reach World Cup round of 16 as Belgium’s golden generation stay trophy-less

Belgium were eliminated from the World Cup with Croatia advancing to the round of 16 after the sides played to a 0-0 draw on Thursday.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez to leave after World Cup group-stage exit

A victory in their final group match would have been enough to send Belgium into the round of 16.

Tata Martino leaves role as Mexico head coach

Mexico had reached the Round of 16 in its last seven World Cup appearances, but was eliminated in the group stage for the first time since 1978.

MLS News

Sporting KC re-signs three veterans

Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza and Andreu Fontas are all back with new contracts.

Colorado Rapids officially decline purchase option on Left Back Lucas Esteves

In one and a half years with the club, Esteves made 47 appearances in all competitions. In 2022, he started 24 of 34 regular season games recording a goal and three assists.

Joao Moutinho bids farewell to Orlando City ahead of Spezia move

The 24-year-old Portuguese left-back has been with the Lions since arriving from LAFC in 2019, going on to make 85 appearances for the club across all competitions and helping them lift the 2022 US Open Cup.