Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union an Gazdag in “advanced” stage of contract extension talks

Philadelphia Union News

Union’s Dániel Gazdag in ‘very advanced’ extension talks after 24-goal season

Gazdag told a TV channel in his native Hungary that talks are “in a very advanced state.”

Julian Carranza’s bicycle kick voted 2022 Goal of the Year

Carranza’s goal was a spectacular finish in July and was the clear favorite from the opening round. The goal came in the first matchup against D.C. United and started off his first hat trick of his career via a bicycle kick finish from a Jack Elliott flick.

Andre Blake’s save at Nashville voted 2022 Save of the Year

In the 23rd minute the Blake denied Alex Muhl at the door step of the Union goal after a Nashville SC corner was flicked by Walker Zimmerman to the other post which forced Blake to race to the other end and get a hand on another Muhl shot that again was saved.

Jakob Glesnes voted 2022 Assist Of the Year

The winning assist from the Norwegian center back came in the blink of an eye as New York City FC completed its first substitution of the second half. Realizing they were out of position, Glesnes quickly restarted play with a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Julian Carranza who notched the game-tying goal at Subaru Park and pushed the momentum fully into the Union’s sails.

MLS News

Winter transfer watch: Which MLS players could European teams target?

At the start of January, transfer windows in Europe and around the globe officially open. Once again, MLS will be a key player in the global transfer market.

Orlando City Re-Signs Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese

Gallese, 32, signed with Orlando City back on Jan. 17 of 2020 and has been the Lions’ starter for the last three seasons. During that span, he’s been one of the league’s best shot stoppers, with 228 saves and 21 clean sheets across all competitions.

Chicago Fire sign winger Maren Haile-Selassie on loan from FC Lugano

Haile-Selassie has 40 appearances under his belt for FC Lugano across all competitions, scoring seven goals and notching five assists.

Jhon Espinoza leaves Chicago Fire to join FC Lugano

The 23-year-old Ecuadorian - capped twice by his country - joined Chicago from SC Aucas in his homeland two years ago. Since then, he’s gone on to make 40 appearances for the club across all competitions, providing one assist.

Charlotte FC transfer forward Daniel Ríos to Liga MX’s Chivas

The 27-year-old joined Charlotte’s expansion season via a February 2022 trade from Nashville SC. He ultimately had seven goals and two assists in 27 regular-season games (15 starts).