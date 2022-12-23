Brotherly Game Daily Links: Hernan Losada named new manager of Montreal Impact

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Select Two Players In MLS SuperDraft 2023

Trent, 23, racked up 145 saves in 52 appearances (52 starts) at High Point University from 2020 to 2022. In that time, he maintained a 1.00 GAA with 22 shutouts in 52 games. Some notable accolades Trent received as a Panther include TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Second Team, Big South Goalkeeper of the Year, Big South All-Conference First Team, and Big South All-Tournament Team.

Why the Union picked one of their own reserve team’s players in the MLS draft

Because of a quirk in the draft’s rules, a small number of players from outside college soccer were eligible for selection. Stefan Stojanovic, a 21-year-old forward, was one of them.

MLS SuperDraft 2023 grades: Rating every club’s picks

Trades were the dominant theme of Wednesday’s action, as 12 of the 13 first picks exchanged teams at one point or another. All of the Generation adidas class (11 players) went in Round 1 as well.

CF Montreal hire Hernan Losada as new head coach

Losada has been in search of a new job since leaving fellow MLS outfit DC United in April, managing just 17 wins from 41 games in charge and departing with the club bottom of the overall standings.

Colorado Rapids Acquire FC Cincinnati Forward Calvin Harris

In two years, Harris accumulated six starts and 24 appearances for Cincinnati, recording one goal and one assist.

NYCFC claim winger Matías Pellegrini off waivers

The 22-year-old left winger was first claimed off waivers in August, when the former Inter Miami midfielder was playing for Estudiantes de la Plata in his native Argentina.

LAFC acquire defender Denil Maldonado on loan from CD Motagua

Maldonado joins LAFC after earning three championships with CD Motagua (2018-19 Apertura & Clausura and 2021-22 Clausura). The Tegucigalpa native played three seasons with CD Motaguafrom 2018-2022, making a total of 116 appearances and scoring five goals and registering two assists across all competitions.

FC Dallas Signs Defender Geovane Jesus from Cruzeiro

The 21-year old joins FC Dallas following a season with Cruzeiro. He appeared in 40 matches across all competitions and helped Cruzeiro get promoted to Campeonato Série A for the 2023 season.

NYCFC sign defender Jose “Tony” Alfaro

Alfaro is a towering 6’ 2” and weighs 190 pounds. Last year, Alfaro made 18 appearances for DC United and started in nine of those games, logging a total of 936 minutes.

Orlando City Agrees to Terms with Argentine Winger Martin Ojeda

The 24-year-old has scored 23 goals in 56 games with Godoy Cruz since 2020. He joined the Primera Division in 2017 with Racing Club, appearing in 14 first-team matches from 2017 to 2020 with Racing, scoring nine goals.