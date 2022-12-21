Brotherly Game Daily Links: Will Union make any picks at this year’s MLS Superdraft?

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union to start season at home, host LAFC in September

For the third straight season since they came into the league, the Union will not be playing Austin FC. Latest expansion team St. Louis City SC isn’t on the schedule but Nashville SC is on there twice now after rejoining the Eastern Conference.

Fast Facts | Union’s 2023 Schedule

The 2023 Philadelphia Union schedule has been released and we’re bringing you some fast facts to help you take in the new 34-game slate the Boys in Blue will take on in the new year.

MLS News

MLS schedule announced: 10 must-watch games in 2023

Whether you’re a seasoned MLS-watching pro who can rattle off the five best GAM-for-player trades in league history, or a relative beginner who got hooked on the World Cup and wants to keep the magic going, here are 10 games you won’t want to miss in 2023.

2023 MLS Mock SuperDraft: Predicting who teams pick in Round 1

Here’s a look at how the first round of the draft could play out. There are 11 Generation adidas signings this year and more than 360 players eligible for selection.

Nicolás Acevedo loaned to Esporte Clube Bahia through 2023

Acevedo has featured in 67 games for NYCFC, and became an integral part of the midfield that helped the club win the 2021 MLS Cup, the 2022 Campeones Cup, and make a deep run in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Rest of the World News

Argentina’s World Cup winners transferred from parade bus to helicopters due to oversize crowd

The players were unable to reach the central Obelisco monument as planned due to security concerns because of the crowd size, estimated by local media at 4 million people. They were transferred from their parade bus to helicopters.