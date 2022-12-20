Philadelphia Union to start season at home, host LAFC in September

Columbus Crew will be coming to town in late February to kick off the 2023 MLS season at Subaru Park.

The Philadelphia Union full regular schedule was announced on Tuesday.

It includes the home opener on February 25, an MLS Cup final rematch against LAFC on September 23 and visits to Western Conference opponents Colorado Rapids, San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy. Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas will also be visiting Subaru Park this season.

For the third straight season since they came into the league, the Union will not be playing Austin FC. Latest expansion team St. Louis City SC isn’t on the schedule but Nashville SC is on there twice now after rejoining the Eastern Conference.

The regular season will end with a Decision Day match on the road in New England on October 21.

Three of the Union’s matches will be broadcast live on linear television but oddly enough the game against LAFC isn’t one of them. The home game against DC United on May 17 will be on FS1 and the home game against New York Red Bulls on September 3 will be on FS1 while the Sunday afternoon game at Atlanta United on July 2 will be on FOX.

All 34 games will be broadcast live on the MLS Season Pass app on Apple. Apple will also be showing some games free to all on Apple TV and free to Apple TV+ subscribers but those games have not yet been announced.

Dates for the MLS Playoffs and MLS Cup final will be announced at a later date. The regular season will be breaking for a month from mid-July to mid-August for the Leagues Cup competition with Liga MX. The Union host NYCFC on July 15 before the break and return home to host FC Dallas after the competition ends on August 20.

The Union will also be competing in the Concacaf Champions League this season, which begins for them on March 7 at Alianza FC in San Salvador, El Salvador. The Union play at Inter Miami three days earlier. They’ll host the Chicago Fire (March 11) three days before the second leg at Subaru Park on March 14.