Brotherly Game Daily Links: Joe Bednik signs new one year deal with Union

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Sign Goalkeeper Joe Bendik to New Contract

Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has signed MLS veteran goalkeeper Joe Bendik to a new one-year contract ahead of the 2023 season.

MLS News

Cheat sheet: What all 29 teams need in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft

Understand this isn’t a list of the most important thing they can address on the entire roster – nobody’s going to draft a Hany Mukhtar this week – but rather a list of what I think these teams will be looking for when their name is called.

Toronto FC signs veteran MLS defender Matt Hedges

The Reds announced that Hedges has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with options through 2026 using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

LA Galaxy sign Jonathan Bond to contract extension

Bond, 29, joined the Galaxy ahead of the 2021 season and has served as the starting goalkeeper throughout his tenure, logging 67 appearances across all competitions.

LA Galaxy re-sign goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann

Klinsmann joined during the 2020 season from Swiss club St. Gallen. He’s made 11 starts across all competitions for the Galaxy, serving in 2022 as the U.S. Open Cup starter, where he made four starts in the team’s run to the quarterfinals.

Portland Timbers chasing Danish forward Kasper Junker

The former Denmark youth international, now 28 years old, has 27 goals and three assists to his name in 62 appearances for Urawa across all competitions, winning the J-League MVP of the Month for May 2021.