Joe Bendik re-signed to one-year contract with Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union veteran backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik is coming back for another season in 2023.

The Union announced a one-year contract with the 33-year-old on Monday.

“Joe is integral to our goalkeeper unit, which was the best in the league last season,” Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner stated in a news release. “His hard work, professionalism, and the way he connects with both veterans and young players is beneficial to the entire team. We’re happy to have come to an agreement and welcome him back as a mentor and leader in our locker room.”

Bendik joined the Union via a trade with the Columbus Crew in 2019. He’s been in MLS since he signed with the Portland Timbers in 2012. Prior to that, he played at Clemson University and began his professional career in Norway.