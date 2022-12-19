Brotherly Game Daily Links: Messi cements GOAT status with World Cup win

World Cup News

Argentina beat France on penalties to win thrilling World Cup final

Argentina raced into a two-goal lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria before two Kylian Mbappe goals saw holders France pull level in spectacular fashion. Messi put Argentina ahead in extra-time before Mbappe completed his hat trick from the penalty spot to send the game to a penalty shootout.

Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi to World Cup Golden Boot award

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award after scoring a hat trick for France in their World Cup final defeat against Argentina on Sunday. Mbappe scored his sixth, seventh and eighth goals of the 2022 tournament to take his total to 12 in the competition overall.

Thiago Almada becomes first active MLS player to win a World Cup title

The league-record signing from Vélez Sarsfield, who earned 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year honors thanks to a 6g/12a output with the Five Stripes, also joins an exclusive group of 13 league players, past and present, to claim soccer’s ultimate prize.

MLS News

Austin FC agree deal to sign Dutch winger Cheick Toure

Toure arrives at Q2 Stadium with plenty of pedigree having played 48 times for PSV Eindhoven’s second string, Jong PSV, over the past two years. That follows three years at fellow Dutch giants Feyenoord.

US Soccer News

USMNT’s Tim Ream: Gio Reyna World Cup Situation a ‘Non-Story’

“We dealt with it in camp, things moved on, we moved past it and that’s where we are,” Ream said. “The players, there was no vote. So we can put that to bed.”

Rest of the World News

Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager through Euro 2024

The 52-year-old already had a contract for another two years but was considering whether to walk away after six years in charge following England’s World Cup quarterfinal exit to France in Qatar.