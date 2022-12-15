Brotherly Game Daily Links: France handle Morocco to set up final with Argentina

World Cup News

France end Morocco’s fairytale run to set up World Cup final against Argentina

An early goal from Theo Hernandez and a late tap in from substitute Randal Kolo Muani earned defending champions France a hard-fought win over a valiant Morocco side that made African World Cup history at the 2022 tournament.

MLS News

Transfer needs: What Eastern Conference clubs must address this winter

The MLS offseason rolls on as the 2022 FIFA World Cup draws to a close. We’re under a month out from preseason kicking off around the league (Jan. 6!), and clubs are working to set their 2023 rosters.

Colorado Rapids re-sign Steven Beitashour through 2023 MLS season

During that time, the 35-year-old has made 31 appearances across all competitions, providing three assists, and helping Colorado top the Western Conference in 2021.

D.C. United signs former Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono as free agent

Bono last featured for Toronto FC, recording 26 clean sheets in 130 appearances over the course of seven seasons. The goalkeeper first joined Toronto in 2015, after being selected as the 6th overall pick in the 2015 MLS Superdraft.

Seattle Sounders re-sign club legend Fredy Montero

Montero returns to Seattle on a one-year contract for the 2023 season, coming off a 2022 campaign that saw the 35-year-old net eight goals across all competitions, including three crucial tallies in Seattle’s historic run to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title.