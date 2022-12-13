 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brotherly Game Daily Links: Argentina through to World Cup Final after commanding win over Croatia

MLS agrees to new TV deal with Fox, Cincinnati rejects big offer for Brandon Vazquez, and more in today’s links

By Alex Klein
Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

World Cup News

Messi leads Argentina to another World Cup final, giving him another shot at the trophy that’s eluded him
Messi scored his fifth goal in Qatar with a first-half penalty after Julian Alvarez was brought down by Dominik Livakovic, before Alvarez made it 2-0 with a run and finish that started in his own half.

MLS News

MLS agrees to 4-year TV deal with Fox Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN, RDS: How it supplements Apple contract
Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes will have exclusive linear broadcast rights — in English and Spanish — to an average of 34 regular-season games and eight postseason games in the next four years.

FC Cincinnati rejects Chivas de Guadalajara offer for Brandon Vazquez
General manager Chris Albright revealed FC Cincinnati received a bid for the dual-nationality player, but insisted he remains a significant part of the team’s future plans.

Portland Timbers sign Zac McGraw to contract extension
McGraw first joined the team in 2020, standing as the 68th overall pick in the SuperDraft. He is a product of the United States Military Academy, standing as the first-ever Army player to be drafted in MLS history. He broke into the starting 11 in 2021, and has since recorded one goal in 33 overall appearances.

George Campbell traded to CF Montreal
Campbell, 21, signed with the Five Stripes as a Homegrown Player in July of 2019 and appeared for the club’s first team 36 times.

