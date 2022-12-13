Brotherly Game Daily Links: Ernst Tanner named the 2022 Sporting Executive of the Year

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union receive numerous MLS Club Awards

Philadelphia Union tied for the league lead with five award winners headlined by Ernst Tanner being named the 2022 Sporting Executive of the Year.

MLS News

Austin FC sign striker Gyasi Zardes in free agency

The 31-year-old joins the Verde & Black through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He was previously on the Colorado Rapids after a midseason trade from the Columbus Crew.

Minnesota United claim Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers

The player last featured for LAFC, recording five appearances throughout the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign before being released from the roster. Henry has also seen time with Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, amassing six goals and four assists in 114 overall games.

Jonathan Osorio re-signs with Toronto FC

Jonathan Osorio has re-signed with Toronto FC, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract with a 2026 option using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

FOX Sports acquire MLS TV rights, says report

Reporter Andrew Marchand says that ESPN will no longer broadcast MLS games. Instead, FOX Sports have renewed its deal with Major League Soccer, and is set to broadcast a select number of games on television each year.

US Soccer News

USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna surprised World Cup fallout not kept ‘in house’

On Sunday, comments that manager Gregg Berhalter had made at a conference on Tuesday came out, revealing that Reyna showed a lack of effort at training and in a pre-World Cup friendly and was asked to apologize to the team for his behavior in the days leading up to the tournament.

World Cup News

Argentina vs. Croatia predictions: Experts like Leo Messi

Lionel Messi is two games away from the last milestone of his career, can he lead Argentina to the final?