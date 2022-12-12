YSC Academy grad Nyk Sessock one win away from national championship with Indiana

Philadelphia Union Academy grad Nyk Sessock has 94 college games under his belt and has a chance to go out a champion in his final game in tonight’s College Cup final between Indiana and Syracuse.

Sessock, who graduated from YSC Academy, opted to use his extra COVID-19 year of eligibility to return to Indiana for a moment just like this. He was part of the Hoosiers team that lost to Marshall in the 2020 final and spent two years prior to that at Pitt, which Indiana beat in the College on Friday for the second time in three years.

Sessock would join former Georgetown goalkeeper Tomas Romero and former Maryland forward Sebastian Elney as YSC Academy grads to win college soccer’s biggest prize.

Romero, who now plays for Toronto FC,s helped the Hoyas win the shootout against Virginia in the 2019 final in Cary. Elney, who played for Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship last season, was part of the Terps’ 1-0 win over Akron in the final in Santa Barbara in 2018.

How to Watch

Tonight’s game in Cary, N.C. will kick off at 6 p.m. and be broadcast live on ESPNU and ESPN+.