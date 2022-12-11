Brotherly Game Daily Links: World Cup Semifinals set

World Cup News

Croatia stun Brazil on penalties to make World Cup semifinals

Neymar netted his 77th international goal in extra time — moving him level with legend Pele for the country’s all-time men’s goal record — but it proved not to be enough as Brazil suffered a second-consecutive quarterfinal exit at a World Cup finals.

Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties in World Cup thriller to secure semifinal spot

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Morocco shock Portugal to become first African nation in World Cup semifinals

En-Nesyri’s towering effort in the 42nd minute proved to be the only goal of the quarterfinal as Morocco held firm despite Portugal’s dominance at Al Thumama Stadium.

England crash out of World Cup quarterfinals to France after Harry Kane penalty miss

Kane had the chance to become England’s outright record goalscorer from the spot in the 84th minute, but it was yet more penalty woe for the Three Lions as the Tottenham Hotspur striker ballooned his second spot-kick over the bar.

MLS News

DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder

DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. A 41-time Poland international, Klich would offer incredible experience to Rooney’s midfield having played almost 200 games for Leeds, following spells at the top levels of Polish, German, and Dutch soccer.

DP shopping: Which 10 MLS clubs might be busy this winter?

The Portland Timbers swung big on Monday, announcing they’ve signed Brazilian No. 10 Evander as a Designated Player. To complete the deal, MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert reports they sent a $10 million transfer fee to Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland. Which other clubs may be busy this winter when it comes to adding DPs? Who has the flexibility to add a game-changer and club centerpiece?