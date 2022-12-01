Brotherly Game Daily Links: Messi and Argentina make Round of 16; Mexico eliminated

World Cup News

Argentina & Poland qualify from Group C; Mexico fall short in thrilling fashion

Argentina ensured that Lionel Messi’s last ever World Cup wouldn’t end with the embarrassment of a group stage exit, while Mexico failed to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 1978 on what was an utterly manic night of action in Group C.

Australia finish second in Group D; Denmark & Tunisia eliminated

Australia backed up their victory over Tunisia to beat heavily-favoured Denmark and knock the Scandinavians out of the World Cup, securing their own spot in the last 16.

FIFA consider introducing group-stage penalty shootouts at 2026 World Cup

If the penalty shootout took place after the game, however, there is an increased risk of manipulation — for example if a particular result benefitted both the teams playing and eliminated the third country in the group.

MLS News

Craig Waibel officially hired as Sounders GM

During his time as Lagerwey’s second-in-command on the technical side, he was tasked with scouting, player identification, player management and overseeing the club’s developmental system.

Atlanta United sign free agent Derrick Etienne, Jr.

Etienne was recently released by Columbus Crew after spending three full seasons in Ohio, where he helped the team hoist the MLS Cup in 2020. This past season actually saw some of his best work, though, as he netted 9 goals and 6 assists.

Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Inter Miami as Monterrey decline purchase option

In his first two seasons with the club, he managed seven goals and 12 assists in 46 appearances. His form propelled the move back to Liga MX, returning to familiar ground while alleviating roster problems for Inter Miami.

Minnesota United pays Panamanian club for Joseph Rosales

The Loons acquired Rosales on an 18-month loan in August 2021, liked what they saw across 30 MLS matches in his temporary stint and paid Independiente $100,000 to obtain Rosales’ rights.

Rest of the World News

Cristiano Ronaldo offered £300m+ deal from Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr are willing to offer him a 3½-year contract worth more than $119 million (£100m) a year.