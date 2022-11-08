It’s national tournament time for local college teams

Eighteen area college programs will be playing for a national title with the announcement on Monday of the NCAA tournament fields in men’s and women’s soccer for Division II and III.

Below is a schedule of the games.

Only Messiah and Franklin & Marshall men in the DIII field, York and Scranton women in the DIII field and West Chester University women in D2 will be playing on their home field.

Division III Men

Messiah vs Franciscan, Saturday, November 12, 1 p.m. in Mechanicsburg

F&M vs St. Joseph CT., Saturday, November 12, 1 p.m. in Lancaster

Rosemont at Christopher Newport, Saturday, November 12, 1 p.m. in Virginia Beach

Penn State Harrisburg vs Ohio Wesleyan, Saturday, November 12, 1:30 p.m. in Fredericksburg, Va.

Rowan vs Middlebury, Saturday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. in Hoboken

Scranton vs John Carroll, Saturday, November 12, 7 p.m. in Baltimore

Division III Women

Bryn Athyn at Carnegie Mellon, Friday, November 11, 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Rowan vs Methodist, Saturday, November 12, 11 a.m. in Virginia Beach

Messiah vs Penn State Berks, Saturday, November 12, 11 a.m. in Cortland, NY

Scranton vs Bowdoin, Saturday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. in Scranton

York vs Western New England, Saturday, November 12, 7:30 p.m. in Dallas, Pa.

Division II Women

West Chester vs winner of Bloomsburg/WV State, Rockwell Field, Saturday, November 12, 1 p.m.

Kutztown vs Frostburg State, Friday, November 11, Noon, Erie, Pa.

Jefferson at Saint Rose, Friday, November 11, 1 p.m., Albany, N.Y.

NJCAA Division III Men

Camden County College vs Suffolk Community College, November 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Batavia, N.Y.

NJCAA Division III Women

Ocean County College vs Genessee, November 9 at 1:30 p.m., Herkimer, N.Y.

Rowan College South Jersey Gloucester County vs Mohawk Valley, November 9 at 6:30 p.m., Herkimer, N.Y.