Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union learn their first opponent for 2023 Champions League

Union to face Alianza FC in Concacaf Champions League

Alianza FC qualified for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League as the best ranked losing quarterfinalist in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf League. The El Salvadorian side finished atop Group B of the 2022 Apertura Salvadoran Primera Division with a 6-1-3 record before falling in the quarterfinals via a 2-1 aggregate to Platense.

Paxten Aaronson, Olivier Mbaizo and Kai Wagner may have played their last games for the Union

“I always want to do more for this club, and I thought I could have done a little more,” Aaronson said. “But of course, I’m disappointed.”

What the 2022 MLS season meant for Philadelphia Union

There have been precious few transcendent teams, ones that hit an extraordinarily high level and stay there for months. The type of team that neutrals – or even fans of rival sides – drop plans for and build their weekend around. I’m talking 2019 LAFC, or 2018 Atlanta United, the 2014 Galaxy, the 2012 Quakes and some of the early D.C. United teams.

MLS News

Phil Neville signs contract extension at Inter Miami

Neville’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022 season. The length of the extension was not disclosed.

Austin FC Announces Roster Decisions Ahead of 2023 Season

Austin FC has declined the contract options for the following five (5) players: Danny Hoesen, Freddy Kleemann, Felipe Martins, Will Pulisic, and Andrew Tarbell.

Dynamo announce roster options heading into offseason

The Houston Dynamo exercised contract options for the 2023 season on forward Corey Baird and defenders Ethan Bartlow, Griffin Dorsey, and Adam Lundqvist.

St. Louis City acquires midfielders Aziel Jackson and Jared Stroud in trades

Major League Soccer’s trade freeze ended on Monday and St. Louis City SC wasted little time in adding two players to its roster, acquiring midfielders Jared Stroud from Austin FC and Aziel Jackson from Minnesota United.

FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget to New Deal

The 30-year-old signs a new deal after joining FC Dallas midseason from New England Revolution. He scored three goals and recorded ten assists in 29 MLS matches combined during the 2022 season, which included a goal and five assists across ten appearances for FC Dallas.

LA Galaxy acquire third-round pick in trade with Minnesota United FC

The team receives not just Minnesota’s natural third round pick in the 2023 SuperDraft, but they will also receive $75k in General Allocation Money if certain performance-based incentives are met.

Rest of the World News

Champions League draw: Liverpool face Real Madrid, Bayern Munich vs. PSG

Meanwhile, PSG, who finished second in Group H, remain on the hunt for their first Champions League title and will have to go through familiar foes to do so, having last met Bayern in the 2020 final, in which they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Man United to face Barcelona in Europa League playoff

Elsewhere, Juventus, another of the big sides to drop out of the Champions League, were drawn against French side Nantes, while Jose Mourinho’s Roma will take on Red Bull Salzburg.

UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw: Lazio face CFR Cluj, Braga meet Fiorentina

Lazio against CFR Cluj and Braga versus Fiorentina were among the stand-out ties in Monday’s draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Liverpool owner FSG open to putting club up for sale

According to sources, Liverpool’s valuation could exceed £4 billion because of the club’s trophy-winning history, global fan base and commercial value.

Brazil’s World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out

Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football’s most decorated player with 44 career trophies to help five-time champions Brazil to their first World Cup title since 2002.