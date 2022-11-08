USMNT set to announce their 2022 World Cup roster

This week will unofficially mark the start of the 2022 World Cup. The World Cup is typically a summer tournament but will be played in the winter due to the extreme heat in the host country of Qatar. On Wednesday night, the United States Men’s National Team will announce its 26-man roster.

Right now, the federation is operating on a provisional World Cup roster like all soccer federations that qualified for the World Cup. That roster has anywhere from 35 to 55 names. Federations were required to submit the provisional list by October 21st.

It is from this list that the USMNT will be trimmed to 26 names. Teams have until November 14th to submit a final roster with 23-26 players. FIFA will officially announce the squad list for all 32 teams on November 15th.

The one-hour show will start at 5 PM and air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The exclusive event airing on the house of mouse network is interesting because FOX holds the rights to the tournament. But it will also be one of the last US Soccer events on ESPN, as the organization announced earlier this year a new 8-year English-language deal with Turner Sports and ESPN.

The World Cup gets underway on November 20th as hosts Qatar takes on Ecuador in a Group A matchup. The USMNT will have their first game on November 21st at 2 PM Eastern when they face Wales, which most likely will have Gareth Bale. Sorry still haven’t recovered from his header Saturday night.

In the comments below let us know your ideal 26-man roster.

How to Watch

Where: Brooklyn Steel, New York City

When: 5 p.m.; Wednesday, November 9th, 2022

TV: ESPN 2

Streaming: ESPN+