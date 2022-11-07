An MLS Cup rematch could happen in CCL semifinal

A lot has to happen but if the Philadelphia Union and LAFC both advance through the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals, there will be an MLS Cup rematch in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League in late April and early May.

The Philadelphia Union will face El Salvadorian club Alianza FC in the Round of 16 in March while LAFC faces Costa Rican club LD Alajuelense.

If the Union advance out of the Round of 16 they will play the winner between Mexican club Atlas FC and Honduran club CD Olimpia in the quarterfinals. LAFC, meanwhile, would play the winner of Vancouver Whitecaps and Honduran club RCD España in the quarterfinals.

Both teams winning the two-leg quarterfinals would set the stage for a two-leg semifinal with the first leg April 25, 26 or 27 and the second leg April 11, 12 or 13. Hosting would be determined by performance by the teams in previous rounds (based on wins, draws, and, if required, goal difference).

The 2023 Concacaf Champions League will be the Union’s second campaign. They beat Saprissa in the Round of 16 and Atlanta United in the quarterfinals before losing in the semifinal to eventual runners-up America in the seminal in their first appearance back in 2021.

LAFC advanced to the final in their first CCL appearance back in 2020, losing to Tigres in a one-game final played at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.