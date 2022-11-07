Philadelphia Union draws El Salvador club Alianza FC in 2023 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16

The Philadelphia Union’s second Concacaf Champions League campaign will begin in El Salvador.

The Union drew El Salvadorian club Alianza FC in the draw televised live on Monday. Alianza FC was the first Central American team to win the Concacaf Champions Cup in 1967 and is one of three Salvadorian clubs to be crowned continental champion.

Los Elefantes Blancos qualified for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League as the best ranked losing quarterfinalist in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf League. The El Salvadorian side finished atop Group B of the 2022 Apertura Salvadoran Primera Division with a 6-1-3 record before falling in the quarterfinals via a 2-1 aggregate to Platense.

After a two-year absence, Alianza make their fifth CCL appearance. In their last appearance in 2020, they were knocked out 5-4 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to eventual champions Tigres.

The first leg of the Round of 16 will be played at Estadio Cuscatlán March 7, 8 or 9 with the return trip to Subaru Park a week later on March 14, 15 or 16.

The 2023 MLS regular season will kick off in late February.