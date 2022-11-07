Brotherly Game Daily Links: Heartbreaking end to great 2022 season

Philadelphia Union News

Burning questions facing the Philadelphia Union as they head into the off season

There will be plenty of questions since with great notoriety in the modern MLS comes interest overseas and decisions in the front office to be made around how to keep as much of the team intact while sticking to a modest Jay Sugarman budget.

Agreement in place to transfer Paxten Aaronson to Eintracht Frankfurt

He garnered widespread notoriety for his play internationally, starring for the United States U20s en route to winning the Golden Ball at the Concacaf U20 Championships.

Union focused on quick turnaround following MLS Cup defeat

“I think the most important thing is to keep this group together,” Curtin said to media postmatch. “That won’t be easy because, when you have success, people want a little bit more, and they are deserving of a little bit more because we have a great team and great players.”

MLS News

Philly native John McCarthy denies Union the MLS Cup

It was a stunning, stirring game, but the Union lost the MLS Cup championship match due to a former player.

MLS commissioner Don Garber provides updates on San Diego & Las Vegas expansion teams

It’s understood Garber intends to settle that number at 32, meaning there’s still room for three more franchises before expansion of the league is finally ended.