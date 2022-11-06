How to Watch: 2023 Champions League Draw

The teams are now set for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League, and the draw to determine who will play takes place Monday night. The Philadelphia Union is set to participate in the league for the second time in franchise history.

The United States has four berths, and the Union is taking the Eastern Conference spot. The three other U.S. teams joining the Union are the MLS Champions LAFC, the U.S. Open Cup winners Orlando City and Austin FC.

Based on the 2023 SCCL Rankings, the Union will be in Pot 1. The teams for Pot 2 are set to be LD Alajuelense, Alianza FC, Violette AC, CD Olimpia, Motagua FC, RCD España, Tigres UANL, and Tauro FC. One of the teams from Pot 2 will be the boys in blue’s opponent in the round of 16.

Monday’s draw will take place in Miami and will be available to watch on TUDN. Coverage begins at 7 PM.

The tournament will get underway on March 7th, with the second leg of the final taking place on June 4th.

How to Watch

When: 7 p.m.; Monday, November 7th, 2022

TV: TUDN