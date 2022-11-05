Jack McGlynn third youngest player to start an MLS Cup final

Philadelphia Union homegrown Jack McGlynn became the third youngest player to start in an MLS Cup final when he took the field at Banc of California stadium on Saturday.

McGlynn, 19 days, 121 days, passed Landon Donovan (19 years, 231 days) for the distinction. Aidan Morris (19 years, 27 days), who started in place of Darlington Nagbe in the 2020 final, is the youngest MLS Cup final starter followed by NYCFC’s Tayvon Gray (19 years, 114 days), who started in the 2021 final.

The Middle Village, New York native made nine starts during the regular season and 23 total appearances, logging 1,009 minutes. He had a goal and three assists. He started against FC Cincinnati and had an assist after replacing Alejandro Bedoya in the second half of the conference final against NYCFC.