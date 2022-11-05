Local Broadcast pair to call their final Union game

Philadelphia Union fans will have the chance to listen to the voices that have called each of this year's non-national television games. The Union announced that JP Dellacamera and Danny Higginbotham will be in Los Angeles and will reach the match live on PhiladelphiaUnion.com.

The stream will start at 3:50 PM, with the duo previewing the game with a kickoff for the game getting underway at 4:05 PM. Due to national broadcast rights, the stream will only be available for those within the Philadelphia DMA.

JP Dellacamera has been part of the local broadcast since the first season. Danny Higginbotham joined the team last year, replacing Tommy Smyth. A new broadcast deal that the league has signed with Apple TV will see the game's presentation become centeralized and will be a setup you are used to seeing with American Football or nationally televised games. There is one feed, and broadcasters are not dedicated to the specific teams.

I wonder how this new option will play with people’s decisions on where to watch the game. If you didn’t make the trip to the West Coast, I have a full rundown of known watch parties here. Also let fellow fans know where you plan on watching the game by take part in the poll.