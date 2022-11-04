 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Agreement in place to transfer Paxten Aaronson to Eintracht Frankfurt

Deal reportedly around $4 million plus add-ons and a sell-on fee

By Matthew Ralph
Jack Verdeur

Philadelphia Union homegrown Paxten Aaronson appears to be on the cusp of heading to Germany.

Tom Bogert, of MLSSoccer.com reported Friday that an agreement is in place to send the 19-year-old attacking midfielder to Eintracht Frankfurt for around $4 million plus add-ons and a percentage of any future sales.

The Medford, N.J. native and younger brother of Leeds United and USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson played just 415 minutes behind MVP finalist Daniel Gazdag in his second season in MLS.

He garnered widespread notoriety for his play internationally, starring for the United States U20s en route to winning the Golden Ball at the Concacaf U20 Championships.

