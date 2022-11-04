Report: Agreement in place to transfer Paxten Aaronson to Eintracht Frankfurt

Philadelphia Union homegrown Paxten Aaronson appears to be on the cusp of heading to Germany.

Tom Bogert, of MLSSoccer.com reported Friday that an agreement is in place to send the 19-year-old attacking midfielder to Eintracht Frankfurt for around $4 million plus add-ons and a percentage of any future sales.

BREAKING: Eintracht Frankfurt and the Philadelphia Union have an agreement in place for transfer of US wonderkid Paxten Aaronson, per sources. Deal around $4m + add-ons + sell-on %.



Aaronson, 19, won Golden Ball at Concacaf U20 championships. Medical + finalizing deal next week. pic.twitter.com/teTi6JVLXB — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 4, 2022

The Medford, N.J. native and younger brother of Leeds United and USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson played just 415 minutes behind MVP finalist Daniel Gazdag in his second season in MLS.

He garnered widespread notoriety for his play internationally, starring for the United States U20s en route to winning the Golden Ball at the Concacaf U20 Championships.