Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS Cup Tactical Preview

Union meet LAFC in the battle to be first-time champions: MLS Cup predictions from the soccer staff

Either the Union or LAFC will raise the MLS Cup in triumph for the first time.

Meet Ernst Tanner, the man behind Philadelphia Union’s ascent to MLS elite

“I mean, going out and buying players for $15-20 million, I don’t know where the fun is,” Tanner said. “That’s never been my goal.”

MLS News

Tactical preview of the 27th MLS Cup as LAFC host Philadelphia Union

These have been two of the handful of the best teams in the league over the past five years, and were unquestionably the two best in MLS this year, so nothing about this matchup feels particularly surprising.

10 big questions ahead of MLS Cup 2022

Here are 10 big ones, in no particular order, that could define LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union on Saturday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium.

Dynamo sign Daniel Steres to contract extension

Steres was set to be a free agent this offseason but will now remain in Houston. Steres, who turns 32 next week, has signed through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. Steres was acquired from the LA Galaxy in a trade in December of last year. He appeared in 18 games for the Dynamo this season, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

Rest of the World News

Europa League round-up: Roma and Feyenoord among last-night qualifiers

Roma and Feyenoord grabbed some of the last tickets to the Europa League knockout stage, as Manchester United rounded out their campaign with a victory at Real Sociedad.

Europa Conference League round-up: Anderlecht, Gent, Nice and Sivasspor among final-day qualifiers

Two Belgian sides were among the qualifiers on an exciting final day of group fixtures in the UEFA Europa Conference League

Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad: Who’s in and who’s out?

In Group E, along with 2010 winners Spain, four-time champions Germany and Asian powerhouse Japan, Costa Rica will need everything to go their way if they are to cause any upsets.