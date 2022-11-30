Brotherly Game Daily Links: USA through to Round of 16 after 1-0 win over Iran

US Soccer News

USA 1-0 Iran - The Americans hold on for a win and advance to the Round of 16

The game was fairly back and forth until the last half hour when Iran began throwing players forward to find an equalizer. In the end, an end that would see an awful lot of injury time added on, the USA won and took second in the group to advance to the Round of 16.

Three takeaways as USA survive Iran to move on in World Cup

The three points pushed the US to second in the group behind England and set up a Round of 16 encounter with the Netherlands.

World Cup News

World Cup Rewind: Senegal, Netherlands, England advance, and more

Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly both scored for Senegal in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, clinching its spot in the knockout stage. Edouard Mendy made three saves to help preserve the victory as Senegal marched on and Ecuador was eliminated.

MLS News

LDU de Quito Exercises Purchase Option on Orlando City Forward Alexander Alvarado

Alvarado made a total of 12 MLS appearances (two starts) with Orlando City, logging just 217 minutes, averaging 18 minutes per appearance.

Austin FC sign forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez through 2023 season

Austin FC have signed forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez, after claiming him from the Major League Soccer End-of-Year Waivers list. Ocampo-Chávez spent last year with Seattle’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate team Tacoma Defiance, tallying nine goals and four assists in 23 games. He’s also saw a loan stint with Austrian side FC Pinzgau Saalfelden, where he scoring once in 13 games.