Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union lead the way with four players on MLS Best XI

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union lead MLS with 4 players on the 2022 Best XI

After producing the second-best goal differential (+46) in MLS history, the Philadelphia Union placed four players on the Best XI roster, which is tied for the second most in league history (D.C. United: 1997, 2006; Chicago Fire FC: 1998, 2003; LA Galaxy: 2010, 2011; New England Revolution: 2021) behind only the Miami Fusion’s five in 2001.

MLS News

2022 MLS Best XI Announced

The Best XI – determined by media, MLS players, and MLS club technical staffs – represents seven nations and six clubs, all of which qualified for the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. This group of 11 stars features six players who were selected for their first Best XI.

How LAFC & Philadephia Union built MLS Cup-contending rosters

One club represents the glamor of the Hollywood sign they play under – with the stars, sleek kits, new stadium and celebrities in the suites. Then the other manifests the blue-collar, brash nature of their city – with a physical, nonstop high-pressing system, one of the lowest budgets in the league and team-is-the-star ethos.

Exclusive interview confirms Anton Tinnerholm will leave NYCFC

Tinnerholm has made 119 appearances for New York City, making 111 starts, scoring 9 goals, and logging 23 assists. He spent most of 2022 recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, appearing in only 10 games this season.

US Soccer News

USMNT to Play Serbia, Colombia, in January

These two matches will be the first after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, giving the USMNT the opportunity to build on what hopefully will be a successful tournament. It will also be the first games back in the United States for the team since this past summer as the September friendlies were played in Europe.

Rest of the World News

Tottenham, South Korea star Son Heung-Min to have facial surgery, putting World Cup in doubt

Son was forced off during the first half of Tottenham’s crucial Champions League victory over Marseille on Tuesday following a challenge with defender Chancel Mbemba.

AC Milan advance to round of 16; Benfica get hot late to see PSG finish second

There’s a chance the Parisians could face Real Madrid, Manchester City or Chelsea in the next round.