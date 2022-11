Holy moly, we didn’t think we’d ever record a podcast like this.

The Philadelphia Union made it to MLS Cup after an incredible night at Subaru Park beating NYCFC for the Eastern Conference title. We talk about how special it was to be there and AJ shares some of his experiences in the post-game celebrations. We then talk about our plans to go out to LA and try to give a preview of the game while still wrapping our heads around the fact that this is all happening. Enjoy!

