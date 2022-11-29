Brotherly Game Daily Links: USMNT face Iran with berth to Knockout Stage on the line

MLS News

Columbus Crew closing in on Wilfried Nancy as next head coach

Sources confirmed to Massive Report that the Black & Gold are close to appointing Wilfried Nancy as the team’s next manager. Nancy has spent the last seven seasons with CF Montreal, including the last two seasons as the head coach of the Canadian side.

St Louis CITY SC sign free agent right-back Jake Nerwinski through 2024 MLS season

Most recently, the 28-year-old American played 27 times for VWFC during the 2022 campaign, helping them lift the Canadian Championship for the second time.

LA Galaxy sign Jonathan Perez to contract extension

In 2022, he made three competitive appearances across all competitions, plus scored one of the goals in the Leagues Cup Showcase friendly against Chivas.

Revolution sign 17-year-old Santiago Suarez

Suarez will spend the 2023 season with Revolution II before becoming a member of the first team with a Homegrown Player in 2024. The defender joins the Revolution from the Sacramento Republic FC Academy, where he has been since 2016. The 6-foot-5 center back made six appearances, including four starts, during the 2022 USL Championship season.

US Soccer News

USA vs. Iran: Scouting Iran

Three points is a necessity, with anything less resulting in a quick exit from the competition. Al-Thumama Stadium in the capital city of Doha is playing host to what should be a hotly-contested tactical chess match.

World Cup News

World Cup Rewind: Portugal downs Uruguay, Brazil shuts out Switzerland, and more

Portugal became the latest team to book its place into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Monday following a 2-0 shutout win over Uruguay.