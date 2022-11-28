Brotherly Game Daily Links: Messi close to joining Inter Miami; would sign largest MLS contract in history

MLS News

Lionel Messi nearing agreement to come to MLS, join Inter Miami

According to the Sunday Times, Messi is close to an agreement with Inter Miami to join the team after the conclusion of the 2022-23 European season. Messi, 35, would be the highest-paid player in MLS history and also the highest-profile player to ever play in MLS.

Celtic in advanced talks to sign CF Montréal’s Alistair Johnston

Johnston, 24, enjoyed a career year with Montréal during his first season (2022) at the club, posting four goals and five assists in 33 matches. He can play right back, wingback or right center back in a back three, as he does with Canada.

Charlotte FC Sells Midfielder Jordy Alcívar to Independiente del Valle

The Ecuadorian, who joined the Club in October 2021 from LDU Quito, made 20 league appearances during CLTFC’s inaugural season . He scored one goal and added one assist during the campaign.

U.S. Soccer News

DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan named to National Soccer Hall of Fame

Both were elected in their first year of eligibility, and they’ll be formally inducted during a ceremony May 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. They’ll be joined by former US women’s national team midfielder Lauren Cheney Holiday, whose election was announced Tuesday.

World Cup News

World Cup Rewind: Germany ties Spain, Canada eliminated, and more

Germany and Spain squared off in Group E action on Sunday with Hansi Flick’s squad fighting back to keep their World Cup hopes alive.