Brotherly Game Daily Links: Late Gareth Bale penalty kick denies USA three points in opening World Cup game

Philadelphia Union News

New York Red Bulls announce signing of Cory Burke

Burke leaves the Union with the fourth highest career goals for the club at 30 (in 115 appearances in all competitions), behind CJ Sapong (38), Kacper Przybylko (40) and Sebastien Le Toux (53).

MLS News

Austin FC signs goalkeeper Brad Stuver to new contract after playoff run

Austin FC announced Monday that it signed Stuver to a contract through the 2025 season with a club option for the 2026 season.

U.S. Soccer News

USA 1-1 Wales - A flat second half spoils a promising start

The USA should play like it did in the first 45 minutes from now on forever and never do what it did in the second half again.

World Cup News

Cody Gakpo strikes as Netherlands claim late win over Senegal at World Cup

A pair of late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen helped Netherlands secure a 2-0 victory over Group A opponents Senegal in their 2022 World Cup opener on Monday.

England hit Iran for six in World Cup opener as Bukayo Saka nets brace

England kicked off their World Cup campaign in style as they thrashed Iran 6-2 thanks to a brace from Bukayo Saka and efforts from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.