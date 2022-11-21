Brenden Aaronson makes FIFA World Cup debut off the bench against Wales

From Medford to the FIFA World Cup, former Philadelphia Union homegrown midfielder Brenden Aaronson made his debut on the world’s biggest stage when he subbed into the U.S. game against Wales on Monday.

Aaronson subbed in for Weston McKennie in the 66th minute with the U.S. winning 1-0. In doing so, he became the first player from South Jersey to play in a men’s FIFA World Cup since Peter Vermes played all three matches for the U.S. in 1990.

Chris Albright, who was born in Philadelphia but spent some time living in South Jersey growing up, was part of the 2006 U.S. team but did not play.