New York Red Bulls announce signing of Cory Burke

Cory Burke to the New York Red Bulls was made official on Monday.

The 30-year-old Jamaica international was signed to a two-year contract with an option for 2025, according to a press release from the New York Red Bulls.

Burke became a free agent when his option was declined but the Philadelphia Union were attempting to negotiate a new deal with Burke.

“I would have liked to leave differently but I guess never a goodbye can be nice,” Burke wrote in an Instagram post last week. “I would have loved to continue here, I did everything with that goal and in the end it didn’t work.”

Burke leaves the Union with the fourth highest career goals for the club at 30 (in 115 appearances in all competitions), behind CJ Sapong (38), Kacper Przybylko (40) and Sebastien Le Toux (53). Burke scored another 15 goals in 15 appearances for the reserve team, which he initially joined on loan ahead of Bethlehem Steel FC’s inaugural season in the USL Championship in 2016.

“Cory has a proven track record in MLS, and we are very excited to add him to our roster,” Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber stated in a news release. “He is a strong and skillful forward that we are very happy to have with us.”