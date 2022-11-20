How to Watch: World Cup kicks off Sunday

Soccer fans across the globe are getting ready for the month-long FIFA World Cup tournament to get underway. The worldwide event begins Sunday morning when host country Qatar takes on Ecuador. It is the only match taking place Sunday.
But don’t worry, there is plenty of soccer this week for you to watch. Just make sure you grab some coffee. Between now and next Sunday, 20+ games will be played as part of the tournament’s group stages. Fox will be presenting the matches on various family Networks for English-speaking commentary. The latest kick-off is at 2 p.m., with the earliest at 5 a.m.
As for the United States, it won’t be long for fans to wait and see newly named captain Tyler Adams and the rest of the USMNT play. Their first game of the tournament, and the first one in 8 years, will be Monday afternoon when they play Wales at 2 p.m. Adams won the honor of team captain for the tournament after a team vote for the leadership position.
How to Watch
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Qatar vs. Ecuador
11:00 a.m.
TV: FS1, Telemundo
Monday, November 21
England vs. Iran
8 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Senegal vs. Netherlands
1 a.m.
TV: Fox and Telemundo
United States vs. Wales
2 p.m.
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Tuesday, November 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
5 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Denmark vs. Tunisia
8 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Mexico vs. Poland
11 a.m.
TV: Fox and Telemundo
France vs. Australia
2 p.m.
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Wednesday, November 23
Morocco vs. Croatia
5 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Germany vs. Japan
8 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Spain vs. Costa Rica
11 a.m.
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Belgium vs. Canada
2 p.m.
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Thursday, November 24
Switzerland vs. Cameroon
5 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Uruguay vs. South Korea
8 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Portugal vs. Ghana
11 a.m.
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Brazil vs. Serbia
2 p.m.
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Friday, November 25
Wales vs. Iran
5 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Qatar vs. Senegal
8 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Netherlands vs. Ecuador
11 a.m.
TV: Fox and Telemundo
England vs. United States
2 p.m.
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Saturday, November 26
Tunisia vs. Australia
5 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
8 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
France vs. Denmark
11 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Argentina vs. Mexico
2 p.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Sunday, November 27
Japan vs. Costa Rica
5 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Belgium vs. Morocco
8 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Croatia vs. Canada
11 a.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Spain vs. Germany
2 p.m.
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
