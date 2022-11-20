How to Watch: World Cup kicks off Sunday

Soccer fans across the globe are getting ready for the month-long FIFA World Cup tournament to get underway. The worldwide event begins Sunday morning when host country Qatar takes on Ecuador. It is the only match taking place Sunday.

But don’t worry, there is plenty of soccer this week for you to watch. Just make sure you grab some coffee. Between now and next Sunday, 20+ games will be played as part of the tournament’s group stages. Fox will be presenting the matches on various family Networks for English-speaking commentary. The latest kick-off is at 2 p.m., with the earliest at 5 a.m.

As for the United States, it won’t be long for fans to wait and see newly named captain Tyler Adams and the rest of the USMNT play. Their first game of the tournament, and the first one in 8 years, will be Monday afternoon when they play Wales at 2 p.m. Adams won the honor of team captain for the tournament after a team vote for the leadership position.

How to Watch

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Qatar vs. Ecuador

11:00 a.m.

TV: FS1, Telemundo

Monday, November 21

England vs. Iran

8 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Senegal vs. Netherlands

1 a.m.

TV: Fox and Telemundo

United States vs. Wales

2 p.m.

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

5 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Denmark vs. Tunisia

8 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Mexico vs. Poland

11 a.m.

TV: Fox and Telemundo

France vs. Australia

2 p.m.

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs. Croatia

5 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Germany vs. Japan

8 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Spain vs. Costa Rica

11 a.m.

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Belgium vs. Canada

2 p.m.

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon

5 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Uruguay vs. South Korea

8 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Portugal vs. Ghana

11 a.m.

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Brazil vs. Serbia

2 p.m.

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Friday, November 25

Wales vs. Iran

5 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Qatar vs. Senegal

8 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

11 a.m.

TV: Fox and Telemundo

England vs. United States

2 p.m.

TV: Fox and Telemundo

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs. Australia

5 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

8 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

France vs. Denmark

11 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Argentina vs. Mexico

2 p.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Sunday, November 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica

5 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Belgium vs. Morocco

8 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Croatia vs. Canada

11 a.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Spain vs. Germany

2 p.m.

TV: FS1 and Telemundo