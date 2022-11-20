Brotherly Game Daily Links: 2022 World Cup is here

Philadelphia Union News

Ernst Tanner and Jim Curtin set the Union’s winter priorities ahead of their busiest season yet

Between the regular season, the Champions League, the U.S. Open Cup and the new Leagues Cup against Mexican clubs, the Union will likely play over 50 games in 2023. So they need to boost their depth.

MLS News

FC Cincinnati sign rising Ecuador international midfielder

A product of Independiente del Valle’s famed academy, Angulo has made 44 appearances (2g/4a) for their first team that has produced the likes of Brighton star Moises Caicedo, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Pedro Vite, LAFC midfielder Sebastian Mendez and many more.

Ryan Hollingshead signs new LAFC contract through 2025 MLS season

Hollingshead’s new deal will keep him at Banc of California Stadium through the 2025 MLS season, having previously signed a one-year contract at the start of 2022.

Former Crew winger Pedro Santos to sign with D.C. United

The best season Santos had with the Black & Gold came in 2019. That year, the Portuguese appeared 33 times for Columbus, starting all but three games, and recorded 11 goals scored and six assists.

World Cup News

World Cup predictions: Winner, Golden Boot – and which big team will disappoint?

European teams have been crowned champions at every tournament since 2002, with the trophies shared among Italy, Spain, Germany and France, but expectations are swelling in Argentina and Brazil that the time has come again for one of the two South American powerhouses.

France star Karim Benzema could miss World Cup after suffering training injury

Benzema is currently undergoing a scan to find out the extent of the injury but he is already out for Les Bleus’ opening game of the tournament against Australia on Tuesday.

USMNT’s Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest declare themselves fit for World Cup opener vs. Wales

McKennie had been nursing a quad injury over the past few weeks, but with club side Juventus and the U.S. working together to monitor the midfielder’s progress, he has been steadily building up his fitness.