Union and the Sons of Ben hosting MLS Cup Watch Parties

Championship week continues in the Philly area as the Philadelphia Union takes on LAFC in the MLS Cup final. While the game is taking place on the west coast, there is plenty of places locally that will be showing the game.

First, the U is hosting three watch parties at P.J. Whelihan's in Downingtown, Chickie’s & Pete’s in Malvern, and Xfinity Live! at the South Philly sports complex. You can RSVP for any of those locations at the following link.

Thanks to the Sons of Ben and a few other people, below is a list of places where you can cheer with fellow Union fans.

2SP Brewing Company; Aston, PA

Brauhaus Schmitz; Philadelphia, PA

Gran Caffe L’Aquila; Philadelphia, PA

Maggio’s; Southampton, PA

New Ridge Brewing Company; Philadelphia, PA

Patriots Glen Golf Club; Elkton, MD

The Queen Vic; Washington, DC

SouthHouse; Philadelphia, PA

Stateside Vodka Bar; Philadelphia, PA

Stoney’s British Pub; Wilmington, DE

Swedesboro Brewing Company; Swedesboro, NJ

Yards Brewing Company; Philadelphia, PA

WC Kildare’s; West Chester, PA

Zed’s Beer; Marlton, NJ

Know of a place that’s missing? Email sean.e.p.sullivan@gmail.com

How to watch at home

Where: Banc of California Stadium

When: 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, November 5th, 2022

TV: FOX, Univision, TUDN

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App

