Brotherly Game Daily Links: Hany Mukhtar named MLS MVP; Andre Blake finishes third

Philadelphia Union News

Blake finishes third in MLS MVP Voting

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake turned in a career high in single-season shutouts but finished third in voting for the 2022 Landon Donovan MVP Award behind Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar and Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi the league announced Monday morning.

MLS News

MLS MVP: Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar wins award in landslide

Mukhtar won 48.03% of the vote from players, club technical staff and the media, far ahead of second-placed Sebastian Driussi of Austin FC (16.8%).

LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union: Which difference-makers will decide MLS Cup 2022?

LAFC, who won the Supporters’ Shield, will host the Philadelphia Union, who lost out on that trophy thanks to the most-wins tiebreaker, on Saturday at Banc of California Stadium. And this West No. 1 vs. East No. 1 clash is going to be fun. This final is composed of two excellent teams and a bunch of talented players.

Rest of the World News

Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more

It took two second-half goals, but Spurs became the fourth Premier League team in the knockout stage.