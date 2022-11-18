Brotherly Game Daily Links: Sadio Mane ruled out of World Cup

Philadelphia Union News

Cory Burke finalizing signing with New York Red Bulls

Reports have indicated that the New York Red Bulls are finalizing a deal with Burke, who the Union were also negotiating a new deal with after declining his 2023 option.

Union to face Alianza FC March 7, host on March 14th at 8pm

The Boys in Blue were drawn in the A8 position using a double-blind system and four pots. The two sides are slated to face off in March as the Union make their second appearance in the Concacaf tournament after earning their spot as the Eastern Conference Champion in the MLS regular season.

Paxten Aaronson joins Eintracht Frankfurt in the Union’s latest big-money deal

The Union will earn $4 million up front, plus incentives and a sell-on fee for a piece of a future move.

MLS News

Sofiane Djeffal headlines three selected in Stage One of the MLS Re-Entry Draft

Austin FC traded up to the top spot to select midfielder Sofiane Djeffal. D.C. United held the top spot and received $50k GAM in exchange for the player. Toronto FC selected goalkeeper Tomas Romero second, then the Vancouver Whitecaps selected defender Karifa Yao 12th.

FC Dallas Acquires José Mulato Palacios from Deportivo Cali

The 19-year old joined North Texas SC on loan for the 2022 season. He scored nine goals and registered three assists in 21 appearances.

Portland Timbers left-back Claudio Bravo signs new contract

Bravo’s new deal will keep him at Providence Park through the 2026 MLS season, with the Timbers holding an option to extend through 2027.

Concacaf News

Schedule announced for 2023 SCCL Round of 16

The eight matchups will take place March 7-9 (first leg matches) and March 14-16 (second leg matches).

World Cup News

Senegal striker Sadio Mane ruled out for World Cup with injury

Mane, 30, picked up the injury in Bayern’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Nov. 8. He was substituted on 20 minutes with the team describing it the day after the match as an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg.

Thiago Almada to represent Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Almada, 21, scored 6 goals and 7 assists during the 2022 MLS season and was a key part of Atlanta United’s attack. With his addition to Argentina’s 26-man squad, Almada has become the 36th MLS player to be called up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.