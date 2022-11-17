High School state finals set in Pennsylvania and Delaware

High school state champions will be crowned this weekend in Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Dover, Del.

Four teams from District 1 will play for state titles in Pennsylvania while three of the four teams playing for state titles in Delaware are from Wilmington and a fourth is from nearby Bear.

Springfield Township boys and Upper Perkiomen girls will be going after state titles on Friday at Eagle View Middle School.

Upper Perkiomen is making the program’s first state final appearance in the 3A final at 4 p.m. against defending 4A girls champions Moon, which beat Conestoga in the final last November. Springfield Township is making their first appearance in the state final and will play Hershey in the 3A boys final at 7 p.m.

Lower Merion boys and Pennridge girls will look to bring home 4A titles on Saturday at Eagle View Middle School.

Lower Merion is seeking its second state title — they last won it in 1987 and were runners up in 1984 and 1988 — against 2021 runner up Seneca Valley in the 4A boys final at 7 p.m. Pennridge is also seeking their program’s second title and first since 2020 in the 4A girls final against Central Dauphin at 4 p.m.

In Dover, Salesianum will look to make it 21 state titles against Charter School of Wilmington in the Division 1 boys final at Noon at Dover High School. Wilmington was runner up in 2015 and 2000 but has never won a state title. Caravel Academy will look to repeat as state champions in Division 2 in a final against St. Mark’s that is a repeat of the girls final in June.

The St. Mark’s girls won the final in June. Caravel is after a sixth state final while St. Mark’s is aiming for the program’s 12th state championship and first since the divisions were split in 2013. St. Mark’s last won a state title in 2001.

The PIAA finals will be broadcast live on PCN Network and the DIAA finals will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network.

State Final Schedule

Friday, November 18

PIAA 1A Girls Final: Southern Columbia vs Freedom Area, 10 a.m.

PIAA 1A Boys Final: Moravian Academy vs Winchester Thurston, 1 p.m.

PIAA 3A Girls Final: Upper Perkiomen vs Moon, 4 p.m.

PIAA 3A Boys Final: Springfield Township vs Hershey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 19

PIAA 2A Girls Final: Central Columbia vs General McLane, 10 a.m.

PIAA 2A Boys Final: NW Lehigh vs Lancaster Catholicl, 1 p.m.

DIAA Division 1 Boys Final: Salesianum vs Charter School of Wilmington, Noon

DIAA Division 2 Boys Final: Caravel Academy vs St. Mark’s, 3 p.m.

PIAA 4A Girls Final: Pennridge vs Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

PIAA 4A Boys Final: Lower Merion vs Seneca Valley, 7 p.m