Paxten Aaronson transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt announced

For the first time since 2018, there will not be an Aaronson on the Philadelphia Union first team roster.

Paxten Aaronson’s previously reported transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany was officially announced on Thursday.

“Paxten has accomplished so much in a short amount of time. He has worked incredibly hard, and he has taken advantage of every opportunity with the first team, Union II and the U-20 National Team,” Sporting Director Ernst Tanner stated in a news release. “There has been interest in him for a long time, and we feel this is the right move for the club and the player, putting him in a good situation to continue developing in one the best leagues in the world. It is another great example of our development philosophy, and we are very proud of Paxten and wish him all the best at Frankfurt.”

The Medford, N.J. native and U.S. youth international made his debut for the first team as a substitute in a 3-0 victory over Portland on May 30, 2021. In his first start for the club, he scored the only goal for the Union against New England on August 8, 2021. In his two seasons with the club, he notched four goals in 37 matches, seven of which he started.

The release from the club didn’t give figures but the deal is reportedly in the $4 million range and will include performance incentives and a sell-on fee similar to that of his older brother Brenden Aaronson, who earned the club a windfall for both his transfer to Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021 and to Leeds United in July.