Penn hosting Rutgers in first round NCAA match tonight at Penn Park

For the first time since 2013, an NCAA men’s soccer tournament match will be played in Philadelphia.

Penn is hosting Big 10 tournament champions Rutgers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament tonight at 7 p.m. at Penn Park. It’s their first tournament game since they hosted Providence at Rhodes Field in 2013. The Quakers fell on penalties that night.

Rhodes Field is currently unavailable due to the construction of a $69 million track and field facility near the stadium.

Penn won the Ivy League this season to book an automatic berth into the tournament but despite having a No. 13 ranking in the RPI and winning the league they were beat out by conference rival Cornell for one of the 12 seeds, which get a first round bye.

Rutgers beat Indiana 3-1 at home to win the Big 10 tournament championship on Sunday. It was the first Big 10 tournament title for the program.

Rutgers will have some familiar faces in their lineup with Philadelphia Union Academy grads Jackson Temple, MD Myers, Cole Sotack and Ian Abbey in the squad.

How to Watch

Penn vs Rutgers

First Round NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament

Thursday, November 17, 7 p.m.

Penn Park, Philadelphia, Pa.

Streaming: ESPN+