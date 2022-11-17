Reports: Cory Burke finalizing signing with New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union veteran striker Cory Burke might not be returning to the club, after all.

In fact, it’s looking like the 30-year-old Jamaica international may be wearing red next season.

Reports have indicated that the New York Red Bulls are finalizing a deal with Burke, who the Union were also negotiating a new deal with after declining his 2023 option.

Kristian Dyer first reported the deal and Tom Bogert of MLS reports that it is a two-year deal with an option for 2025.

Burke initially joined the Union organization on loan from Rivoli United in 2016 and impressed in the USL with Bethlehem Steel for two seasons before signing a first team deal in 2018.

He has 30 goals and 12 assists in 110 appearances in all competitions for the first team and another 15 goals and 5 assists with the Union’s reserve team.

The Union stuck by Burke during a lengthy process when he had his visa revoked and spent parts of 2019 and 2020 on loan with Portmore United in Jamaica and St. Polten in Austria.

If Burke has in fact played his last game for the Union, the Union could look to promote Union 2 striker Jose Riasco to take his spot on the roster. The 18-year-old from Venezuela had three goals and an assist in 16 appearances in his first year in MLS Next Pro.