Brotherly Game Daily Links: NYCFC finally building own stadium to be ready in 2027

Philadelphia Union News

Union Academy’s trio named to U.S. U-16 roster for Football Federations Cup

The USA will face Spain in the opening match on Wednesday, Nov. 23. From there, the U-16 MYNT will play two placement games against a tournament field that also features Belgium, England, Japan, Germany, Mexico and Wales.

MLS News

Pricing and other details released for new MLS streaming service

Fans who aren’t already getting the service included in their full-season ticket plan will be able to pay between $79 and $99 for the season to access every MLS game without blackouts on the league’s new streaming platform.

St. Louis CITY SC reveal inaugural “CITY Kit” primary jersey

The jersey features the club’s vibrant and signature CITY Red color with navy and yellow accents as an homage to the City of St. Louis flag – which is also displayed as a patch along the jersey’s bottom hem. It will be worn by St. Louis CITY SC players for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons.

Top players available in 2022 MLS Free Agency

This year’s class of free agents is deep and really intriguing. There are a number of in-prime players, some big talents. Pretty much all positions except for winger is deep with options.

Mayor Eric Adams makes it official: NYCFC will build a stadium in Queens

The mayor and other dignitaries announced that New York City FC’s 25,000-seat stadium will open in Willets Point in 2027.

Cole Bassett likely to be recalled from loan from Fortuna Sittard

He’s played in 11 league games and one cup match. He’s made just three starts and played just 269 minutes at time of publishing. His only goal came in the KNVB Beker match.

Shaffelburg Inks Four-Year Deal With Nashville

The 22-year-old made ten appearances for Nashville since arriving from Toronto in August, recording two goals and one assist in 577 minutes. Toronto FC stated that it has received a guaranteed compensation of $300,000 in General Allocation Money, and will receive further undisclosed amounts of GAM if performance-based metrics are hit.