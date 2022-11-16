Pricing and other details released for new MLS streaming service

Fans who aren’t already getting the service included in their full-season ticket plan will be able to pay between $79 and $99 for the season to access every MLS game without blackouts on the league’s new streaming platform.

MLS Season Pass will be available exclusively on Apple TV at a price of $12.99/month and $79/season for existing Apple TV+ subscribers and $14.99/month or $99/season for those not already subscribed to Apple’s streaming platform.

The streaming service will launch Feb. 1, 2023. Fans will be able to watch every game live or on demand without blackouts.

A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including playoff games, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app. Select games will also be simulcast on national broadcast but a deal for that has not yet been announced.

The league also released a first look at the Apple TV sleeve patch that will be on all jerseys in 2023.