Brotherly Game Daily Links: Burke and Bednik options declined; but negotiations continue

Philadelphia Union News

Cole Turner option declined, Burke and Bendik in talks for new contracts

The 21-year-old from Churchville, Md. had his option declined by the team. His MLS career with the Union ends with just 9 minutes logged in 2 appearances. Turner spent the majority of his time with Philadelphia Union II and had a brief loan spell to El Paso Locomotive FC in 2021.

Philadelphia’s many ties to the 2022 World Cup

It’s over 6,700 miles from here to Qatar, but players, broadcasters, and even a referee will bring a Philly flavor to the biggest spectacle in sports.

MLS News

LAFC announce initial roster decisions for 2023

The defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield Champions have exercised contract options on midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Latif Blessing, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and defenders Mamadou Fall (on loan to Villareal CF - Spain).

Maxi Moralez, Kevin O’Toole to stay at NYCFC through 2023

New York City also exercised the options for Nicolas Benalcazar and Jonathan Jimenez, declined the options for Vuk Latinovich, Matías Pellegrini, and Gedion Zelalem.

Sporting KC Announce Roster Moves with Some Surprises

While 11 players were on the docket to have decisions made, the team in 2023 is going to look a lot like the team in 2022.

Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito announces his retirement

The 35-year-old Criscito joined the Major League Soccer club on June 29, part of an influx of Italian talent that included forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. Criscito made 16 appearances in all competitions.

World Cup News

France’s Christopher Nkunku out of World Cup with injury

The RB Leipzig star suffered a sprain of his left knee and won’t be able to return to take part as France look to defend their title in Qatar.

Senegal’s Sadio Mane to miss ‘first World Cup’ matches with injury

Sow didn’t specify how many games Mane is expected to miss, and there has been no official word from Senegal or Bayern Munich.