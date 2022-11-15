Cherokee, Delran and Haddon Township boys win New Jersey state titles

Cherokee, Delran and Haddon Township all brought home state titles in boys soccer after winning finals in Somerset, N.J. on Sunday.

The three boys teams from South Jersey were winners in the Group 1, Group 2 and Group 4 finals. The two girls teams from South Jersey — Paul VI and Cherry Hill West — came up short.

Paul VI lost 4-3 to Immaculate Heart in overtime in the Non-Public A final and Cherry Hill West fell in penalties in the Group 3 final after playing to a 3-3 tie through two overtimes with Ramapo.

Haddon Township was able to avenge a state final loss to Waldwick last year in the Group 1 final with a 2-1 comeback win. Waldwick opened the scoring in the first half but Landon Maroney tied it up before halftime and Luke Chatten scored the game-winner in the second half. The title is the third for Haddon Township and first since 2016.

Delran made it back-to-back state final wins over Ramsey with a 1-0 win in the Group 2 final. Drew Roskos scored the game-winning goal to bring back the programs 10th state title.

Cherokee needed penalties to get past West Orange in the Group 4 final and win the programs first state title since they went back-to-back in 2010 and 2011. It’s the school’s fourth title overall. Goalkeeper Cole Kurzawa was the hero for the Chiefs with three saves in the shootout.