Cole Turner option declined, Burke and Bendik in talks for new contracts

Homegrown midfielder Cole Turner will not be returning to the Philadelphia Union in 2023.

The 21-year-old from Churchville, Md. had his option declined by the team. His MLS career with the Union ends with just 9 minutes logged in 2 appearances. Turner spent the majority of his time with Philadelphia Union II and had a brief loan spell to El Paso Locomotive FC in 2021.

Turner was one of two players to have his option declined. Striker Cory Burke’s option was declined but the team is in talks with the Jamaica international for a new contract. Veteran goalkeeper Joe Bendik, who is out of contract, is also in talks to return in 2023.

Options were exercised for Chris Donovan, Leon Flach, Matt Freese, Nathan Harriel, Gino Portella, Matthew Real and Kai Wagner, according to the club’s press release.

Options for Daniel Gazdag and Jose Martinez were automatically exercised.

Players who were already under contract for 2023 include: Paxten Aaronson, Abasa Aremeyaw, Alejandro Bedoya, Andre Blake, Jesús Bueno, Julian Carranza, Brandan Craig, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Jack McGlynn, Richard Odada, Jeremy Rafanello, Anton Sorenson, Quinn Sullivan and Mikael Uhre.