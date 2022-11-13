How to Watch: USL Championship Final, 8:30 PM

A champion will be crowned tonight as San Antonio is set to take on Louisville City in the USL Championship Final. This is the first time the league will have a meeting of number 1 seeds for the final; it is also the first time these two teams will ever play one another.

There are plenty of local and state ties in the final. First, look at Louisville City, where we start with their head coach Danny Cruz. Between 2012 – 2014, Cruz was part of the U’s midfield. Beyond the coaching staff, their goalkeeper Kyle Morton grew up in West Chester. Morton also was part of the Union’s youth system and played soccer for his high school, West Chester Henderson. The 28-year-old would spend his college years playing for James Madison, where he appeared 69 times in the net.

The Pennsylvania connections do not stop there, as San Antonio’s defender Connor Maloney is from the central side of the state. Maloney grew up in Harrisburg and attended Bishop McDevitt High School in the capital city. He also spent a year in the Union’s youth academy. After High School, he would go on to play for Penn State, where he would have 27 goals in 75 appearances.

How to Watch

USL Championship Final

Sunday, November 13, 2022

8:30 p.m.

Toyota Field, San Antonio Texas

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Radio: SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157)

Streaming: USL Championship YouTube Channel