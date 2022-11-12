Five South Jersey high school teams seek state championships on Sunday

Five South Jersey high school programs will head north seeking NJSIAA state titles on Sunday.

Three boys teams from Haddon Township, Delran and Cherokee will head to Franklin High School in Somerset for their finals while two girls teams from Cherry Hill West and Paul VI seek their program’s first state crown at Kean University in Union.

Delran is after a 10th title in boys soccer in a rematch of the Group 2 state final they won last year 2-1 over Ramsey. That game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Haddon Township is after a third state title and first since 2016 in the Group 1 final against Waldwick at 10 a.m. Cherokee, meanwhile, seeks a fourth state crown and first since they won back-to-back in 2010 and 2011 in the Group 4 final against West Orange at 3 p.m.

Neither Cherry Hill West or Paul VI have won state titles in girls soccer. Cherry Hill West plays Ramapo at 10 a.m. in the Group 3 final and Paul VI plays Immaculate Heart in the Non-Public A final at 3 p.m.

NJ.com will be streaming all 12 state finals on Sunday.

Pennsylvania and Delaware high school state finals will be played next weekend. The PIAA boys and girls finals will be played on Friday and Saturday in Mechanicsburg and the Delaware boys finals will be played on Saturday in Dover.

The PAISAA independent schools finals will be played on Wednesday afternoon at The Proving Grounds. The boys final will be defending champions Kiski School against Phelps School and the girls final will be defending champions Springside Chestnut Hill Academy against Episcopal Academy. Both games are slated for 2:30 p.m. kickoffs.